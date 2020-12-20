LASU/Cornell collaboration signed as Sanwo-Olu joins launch | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State University through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, today signed a partnership agreement with Cornell University to start a Business School in Lagos.

Cornell University is a private and statutory Ivy League research university in New York, USA.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab expressed joy that the 2 Institutions are finally starting the collaboration, which he believes will propel Lagos State University to No. 1 in the country, region and the continent.

Lagos State Governor while speaking during the signing in a virtual meeting, said the State Government had donated a building and a piece of land in Victoria Island for the takeoff of an Executive Collaborative Programme to be run by LASU in partnership with Cornell University in New York, adding that his administration had expanded the capacity of School Jobs Initiative to accommodate the needs of students in eight tertiary…