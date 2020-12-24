Kano-Based Musician, Rarara, Under Investigation For Featuring Married Woman In Music Video





A Kano-based musician, Rarara, is currently being investigated by the police and may face prosecution for featuring a married woman in one of his recent music video production. According to Sahara Reporters, a Shariah Court in Kano ordered the Police to probe Rarara for featuring a 20-year-old married woman, Maryam Muhammad, in one of his […]

