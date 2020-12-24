Pop Stunna Releases Eye-Popping Visuals For ‘Cassanova’





Pop Stunna delivers entertaining visuals for his lucid track, titled ‘Cassanova’. The eye-candy video for ‘Cassanova’ was shot in Colombia, directed by skilled cinematographer Frank Guevara, who gave the track a simple, yet attractive cinematic grasp. The American-Nigerian is one of the most educated rappers in the Nigerian music industry. He holds a Master’s Degree, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper