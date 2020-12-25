Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold For $22 Million





Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has been sold to US billionaire Ron Burkle at a steeply discounted price of around $22 million. The 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, California which the late “King of Pop” famously converted into a fairytale-themed retreat complete with toy railroad, Ferris wheel and orangutans, was Jackson’s home from […]

