Nigerians celebrate unusual Christmas | The Guardian Nigeria News

• As households groan under harsh economy, high prices

• Buhari, Gbajabiamila, CAN preach peace, love

• Airlines retain fare hike

• Road transporters lament COVID-19 restrictions, insecurity, others

Nigerians yesterday lamented the poor state of the economy and spike in food prices, which have created what can be termed the most unusual Christmas in decades.

Across the length and breath of the country, the usual razzmatazz of the season is missing.

Similarly, airfares across local airlines have remained high, as all routes sold for an average of N60, 000 per economy seat. The spike notwithstanding, air traffic and patronage remained high with air travellers making last-minute trips for the festive season.

In the middle of the desperate situation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, sent…