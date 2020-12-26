Amotekun debunks report of killing of U.I student | The Guardian Nigeria News

Retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju, the Commandant of the Southwest Security Network in Oyo State, otherwise known as Amotekun, has debunked a report that its operatives killed a student of the University of Ibadan last Sunday.

Olayanju said in a statement issue in Ibadan on Saturday that men of the Amotekun Corps had an encounter with a three-man robbery gang, neutralised its leader and handed the two surviving members to the Atiba Police Station in Oyo town.

“On Sunday, Dec 20, a mobile patrol team of Amotekun operatives from Oyo East and Atiba Local Government Areas ran into an illegal road block mounted around Sabo area in Oyo town at about 4 a.m.

“While the team was attempting to clear the barricade to facilitate smooth passage for interstate commercial vehicles plying the road, a group of armed men suspected to be robbers fired at the Amotekun operatives and a gun duel ensued.

“In the process, one of the robbers, nicknamed Akin Sarz, was neutralised and two other gang…