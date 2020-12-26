Biden warns of ‘devastating consequences’ of Trump block on pandemic relief | The Guardian Nigeria News

US President-elect Joe Biden warned Saturday of “devastating consequences” if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.

Biden spoke out as millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire after Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt demanding lawmakers more than triple the $600 direct payments to US taxpayers.

“This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits,” Biden said in a statement.

The stimulus measure is wrapped up with a $1.4 trillion funding bill,…