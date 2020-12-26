Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-minute deal | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in central London on September 9, 2020 following an announcement of further restrictions on social gatherings in England due to an uptick in cases of the novel coronavirus. – The UK government on on September 9 sets out tighter rules on social gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with concern mounting at rising infection rates among the young. The law in England will change from next week to reduce the number of people who can gather socially from 30 to six, with some exemptions. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

Britain is set for a new chapter Friday after securing a hard-fought post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as EU envoys awaited a briefing on an accord reached only after months of tortuous negotiations.

The country will now not tumble off a trade “cliff-edge” come January 1, avoiding a mountain of tariffs and quotas.

But major changes are…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

