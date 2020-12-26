Ever-present Boko Haram threat casts shadow in Niger | The Guardian Nigeria News

Seven years after the first Boko Haram attacks in southeastern Niger, people in the city of Diffa, dare not even speak the group’s name.

Residents live in a state of siege, frightened and struggling with the economic impact of the Islamist threat.

For fear of reprisals, people speak of “insecurity”, of the “problems” or the “current situation”.

The fear is well-founded, according to one security source who says Boko Haram sympathisers in the city pass on information to the group.

Among the poorest countries in the world, Niger, which is holding presidential elections on Sunday, faces jihadist groups from the Sahel in the west and Boko Haram in the east.

“I don’t have 1,000 CFA francs (1.5 euros) in my pocket. I have been unemployed for four years,” says Abdou Maman, 46, who has two wives and eight children to support.

“I manage as best I can. Sometimes I do a bit of business worth 3,000 or 5,000 CFA francs. Sometimes I don’t do anything…