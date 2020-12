Ally Opfer, 26, went into labour but had no idea she was pregnant because she had a flat tummy and a negative test. The 26-year-old, from Cleveland, US, had been getting ready to go to cheerleading practice when she felt a little odd but refused to believe something was wrong until a few hours later. […]

The post Woman Gives Birth 30 Minutes After Discovering She Is Pregnant appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper