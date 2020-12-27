Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea to ease pressure on Arteta | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


000 8XR9TL

Arsenal players congratulate Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka (L) after he scored the second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 26, 2020. (Photo by Julian Finney / POOL / AFP)

Arsenal eased their relegation fears and lifted the pressure on beleaguered boss Mikel Arteta with a much-needed 3-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

Arteta’s side sat just three points above the relegation zone before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium after their worst start to a season since 1974-75.

But the Gunners produced their best performance this term to out-class their London rivals.

Alexandre Lacazette’s controversial penalty opened the scoring before Granit Xhaka’s superb free-kick increased Arsenal’s lead before half-time.

Bukayo Saka bagged Arsenal’s third goal after the break as they won in the Premier League for the first time in eight games stretching back to November 1.

Tammy…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR