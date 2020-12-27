Lagos to sue Silverfox, Rumours, others for flouting COVID-19 protocols





The Lagos State Government compliance team has shut down more recreational centres in the state for violating government directives on the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is seeing a resurgence in the number of confirmed cases as another strain of the virus is discovered in Nigeria. The operations led by the Director General, Lagos State Safety […]

