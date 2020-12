Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID19. Tallen tested positive after a routine test conducted on her and members of the family. “This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of […]

