Ogun trains livebird market operators on biosecurity, disease reporting | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture through its Veterinary Services Department has trained Live Birds Market (LBM) Operators, as well as Poultry Value Chain actors on the promotion of Biosecurity and Disease Reporting.



Flagging off the training themed: “Promoting Biosecurity, Disease Reporting In The Value Chain,” at the Veterinary Services Department, Ita-Eko, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina noted that the training became imperative in order to ensure that bird marketers carry out their trade in the most healthy manner, adding that as a border state, there was the need for stakeholders to guide against dumping of unhygienic animal.



“I want to assure you that the government will continue to do the needful in ensuring that diseased animals, especially those that have the potential to infect humans are nip in the bud. And because we share boundaries with neighbouring West African countries, it is important that we carry stakeholders along in this…