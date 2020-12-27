Rotary Club of Falomo donates wheel chairs to FAAN





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has received 15 wheel chairs from the Rotary Club of Falomo District 9110, Lagos. At a hand-over ceremony held at the Authority’s Headquarters Liaison in Lagos, the Managing Director of FAAN, who was represented by the General Manager, Environment, Mr. Nehemiah Auta expressed his heart-felt appreciation to the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper