Airlines, travellers face fresh hurdles as new protocols begin today | The Guardian Nigeria News

• UK, S’African passengers to get extra travel permits before boarding to Nigeria

• NCAA rolls out conditions, $3,500 fine per defaulter

• Stakeholders, IATA insist on on-arrival rapid testing at airports

Fresh hurdles now await international air travellers from the United Kingdom and South Africa as Federal Government’s preventive measures against new strain of COVID-19 take effect this morning.

By the new protocol, all inbound passengers are mandated to seek and get travel permit from Nigeria before boarding flights coming into the country.

To enforce the protocol more than ever before, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will fine airlines $3,500 for each passenger and may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to the point of embarkation for non-compliance.

Stakeholders, though received the new directive with mixed feelings, have urged the Federal…