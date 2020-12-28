Lagos to takeover traffic managementNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government on Monday, said it would take over traffic management from the Presidential Taskforce Team, in order to restore sanity to the Apapa area.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this during a fact-finding visit to the Apapa Ports to ascertain the reason for the incessant congestion in the port area, in spite of providing a park for the articulated trucks.

Sanwo-Olu said that a special team would be set up by his administration to takeover traffic management in the area.

He also said a stakeholders’ meeting, involving representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), haulage transport unions and port operators, among others would be convened.

According to him, the meeting is to work out means of solving the protracted traffic gridlock in Apapa, as well as having more efficient, effective port operations in the general interest of the public.

The governor decried the level of indiscipline among port players and promised to tackle head-on, the menace of…