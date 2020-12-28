Manual for climate change adaptation underway, says NEWMAP | The Guardian Nigeria News

To reduce long-term climate-related challenges, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), has developed a guidance manual for climate change agenda in the country.

The manual aims to provide guidelines and procedures for implementing climate change activities in priority sectors. Climate change is a global threat to sustainable development and Nigeria is experiencing adverse conditions with negative impacts on agriculture, human health and the environment.

Specifically, the stakeholders gathered in Abuja recently for a one-day stakeholders’ review workshop, organised by NEWMAP. The workshop provided an opportunity for open discussions for better understanding of the manual.

Stakeholders called on the Federal Government to strengthen policies by providing technical assistance to selected institutions for climate-resilient programmes in the country.

They also want the government to promote low carbon development, through technical…