PGF DG offers solution to ASUU’s strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alhaji Salihu Lukman, Director-General, Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), says a holistic approach is required to address recurring Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes in the country.

Lukman said this in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU had been on strike since March 23, paralysing academic activities in public universities before the recent agreement to end the strike.

“Many who simply want to reduce these issues to opinions and commentary, may hardly recognise that this is not a matter that any government can resolve by fiat.

“It is also not a matter that any group can sustainably achieve, no matter how aggressive and resolute the group may be,” he said.

Lukman said that the frequent ASUU strikes would destruct Nigerian’s education system if not well handled.

“To change this will require a new holistic approach, which should be based on a sectoral strategy coordinated directly by the presidency not at…