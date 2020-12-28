Solskjaer keen to extend Cavani’s time at Man Utd | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edinson Cavani 1

Manchester United’s Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani warms up for the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 21, 2020. (Photo by Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP).

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani still has years left as a top striker and is keen to extend the Uruguayan’s contract at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan signed a one-year deal in September after months without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

United have the option to extend Cavani’s contract for another season and Solskjaer suggested he expects the club to do so.

“At the moment he looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else,” said Solskjaer when asked if Cavani will remain for another season.

“He’s been a great influence and has made a great impact since he’s come here.”

