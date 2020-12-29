Actress Lori Loughlin Released After 2-Months In Prison For College Scam





American actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her part in a scam to secure spots for privileged children at prestigious universities. The 56-year-old known from her role as Aunt Becky in the 1980s-90s hit sitcom “Full House” had entered a low-security federal prison in Dublin, some […]

