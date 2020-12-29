Bagudu signs N141.6bn 2021 Kebbi budget into law | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Monday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N141.6 billion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Bagudu had on Nov. 27, presented the budget of N141.6 billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly.

The budget had over N92.2 billion as capital expenditure while N49.5 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 65 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

While signing the budget in Birnin Kebbi, the governor noted that the budget was graciously approved and passed by the state’s house of assembly.

Bagudu, who prayed that the 2021 budget performance would be better than 2020, described this year as a tough one globally because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“But locally, it is also tough for us because of other factors, particularly the flood disasters that affected the state,” he added.

He also lamented the inability of the state to get the expected internally generated revenue, making it difficult for the…