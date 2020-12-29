Neymar in new controversy over New Year party rumours





Brazil’s star footballer Neymar is at the center of a new controversy after several Brazilian media reported that he’s organizing a huge New Year’s Eve party despite the coronavirus pandemic, a claim his lawyers denied. Acelmo Goes, a columnist for the O Globo newspaper, wrote that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is hosting 500 people for […]

