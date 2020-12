Lil Pump has been banned from flying with a US airline after refusing to wear a face mask during a flight, according to TMZ. The rapper, 20, was on a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Saturday when he reportedly “became verbally abusive” to members of the cabin crew and took off […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper