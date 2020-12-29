Slovenia nuclear plant shut after Croatia earthquake | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


Slovenia

(FILES) This file photograph taken on February 20, 2008, shows Slovenia’s only nuclear power plant at Krsko, some 10 kilometers from the border with Croatia. – Slovenia’s Krsko nuclear power plant has been shut down as a precaution after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in neighbouring Croatia, the plant’s spokeswoman said December 29, 2020. (Photo by Matej Leskovsek / AFP)

Slovenia’s Krsko nuclear power plant has been shut down as a precaution after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered in neighbouring Croatia, the plant’s spokeswoman said Tuesday.

“Due to today’s earthquake, the Nuclear Power Plant of Krsko automatically shut down and is in a safe shutdown mode,” a statement on the plant’s website said, adding that checks would be performed on its systems and equipment.

Infrastructure Minister Jernej Vrtovec said that the plant should be reconnected to the electricity network within 24 hours, according to the STA agency.

The earthquake was…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR