Arsenal ease pressure on Arteta amid Covid concerns for the Premier League | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Mikel Arteta 3

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (C) xelebrates with Arsenal’s Spanish defender Pablo Mari after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 26, 2020. (Photo by Julian Finney / POOL / AFP)

Arsenal further eased the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta with a 1-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday, but the continuation of the Premier League in the coming weeks was cast into doubt after a record 18 positive tests for coronavirus among players and staff earlier in the day.

After Manchester City’s trip to Everton on Monday was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in Pep Guardiola’s squad, all five matches scheduled for Tuesday went ahead despite disruption for Sheffield United and Southampton.

Bottom-of-the-table United revealed they had suffered a number of positive Covid-19 cases but were still able to field a squad of 18 for their 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl coached his side from…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR