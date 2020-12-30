China’s Sinopharm says vaccine 79% effective against Covid-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


Sinopharm

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2020, a health worker prepares a syringe to inoculate a volunteer with a COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinopharm during its trial at the Clinical Studies Center of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima. – Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79 percent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said on December 30, 2020, lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna but a potential breakthrough in the battle to stem the pandemic in Asia. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79 percent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said Wednesday, lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna but a potential breakthrough in the battle to stem the pandemic in Asia.

China, where the pandemic first emerged, has been racing against the West to develop its own Covid-19 vaccines, with five already in large-scale Phase 3…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR