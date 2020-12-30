Kadiri’s spot kick make the difference as Enyimba sink Abia Warriors | The Guardian Nigeria News

The exchanges were even until the 52nd minute when Samad Kadiri converted from the spot to give Enyimba a 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors in the first Abia derby of the 2020/2021 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Yesterday’s match in Aba was significant as it marked Imama Amapakabo’s first game in charge of Abia Warriors. Enyimba, who were beaten 0-3 in Omdurman by Al Merreikh in the CAF Champions League at the weekend, needed a good outing yesterday to assure their fans they were not in for a bad season. But they met an Abia Warriors side that had ambitions of their own, armed with a coach that knows how to win important games.

Amapakabo, who led Enugu Rangers to their first league title in 30 years in the 2016, has been tasked with getting the Umuahia-based Warriors their first continental ticket in their history. And to achieve that, he knew he must win such games as the one they had against Enyimba. That, he set out to do.

The teams entered the pitch with…