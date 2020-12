A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he removed his personal protective equipment to have sex with a coronavirus patient. The nurse and the patient, who is also a male, snuck off to have sex in a toilet in the hospital, the Indonesia Expat reported. The incident only came to light […]

