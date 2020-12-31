Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia on eve of crucial Senate elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020; and US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. – Biden and Trump will be holding dueling campaign rallies in Georgia on January 4, 2021, the eve of a pair of crucial Senate runoff elections in the southern state. (Photos by JIM WATSON and MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be holding duelling campaign rallies in Georgia on Monday, the eve of a pair of crucial Senate runoff elections in the southern state.

Biden, 78, announced on Wednesday that he would travel to the Georgia capital Atlanta to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Trump, 74, had previously announced that he would be in the town of Dalton on Monday night for a rally in support of the Republican candidates, incumbent senators…



