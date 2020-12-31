



stand a chance to win iPhone 12 pro and the 58″ Samsung QLED and much more for just N9,000 Since the beginning of this year, 9mobile has simply been putting its customers at the heart of its campaign by offering valuable deals to its loyal customers. Now, 9mobile has an ongoing promo just for you, […]

The post Get up to 99% off your dream devices, electronics this Christmas with 9mobile Crazy Ember Deals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper