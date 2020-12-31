Nigerian worshippers at a loss as ‘crossover’ prayers cancelled | The Guardian Nigeria News

Across Nigeria, New Year’s Eve is usually marked by millions of Christians gathering in churches to usher in the New Year, praying for a better year ahead.

But this year, the all-night celebrations have been widely cancelled because of Covid — and many worshippers, desperate to turn the page on 2020, say they feel a void.

Every December 31, chants of “Amen” and “Hallelujah” rend the air of many Nigerian towns. Hugs and handshakes are exchanged, and at midnight the glow of fireworks lights up the skyline.

It is not uncommon to hear optimistic declarations such as “This year is my year” — or to see thousands, sometimes tens of thousands, of worshippers break into a dance of celebration at mass events.

But in several states across southern Nigeria, government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions mean that “crossover,” a key day in the calendar for Nigeria’s estimated 86 million Christians, will not happen…