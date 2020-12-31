Salah faces hectic 2021 with Egypt, CAF to elect new president | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) / 

Liverpool sharpshooter Mohamed Salah will be a star in demand during 2021 with Egypt wanting him not only for World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but also the Olympic Games.

The record seven-time African champions face between six and eight World Cup matches and two in the Cup of Nations as the continent plays catch-up after 2020 schedules were severely affected by the coronavirus.

Qualifiers for the Olympics are permitted three over-age players in a tournament otherwise restricted to under-23 footballers and Salah tops the Egyptian wish list as they plan for Tokyo.

Here, AFP Sport outlines what lies ahead for African football with a new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president set to be…



