Salah faces hectic 2021 with Egypt, CAF to elect new president | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool sharpshooter Mohamed Salah will be a star in demand during 2021 with Egypt wanting him not only for World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but also the Olympic Games.

The record seven-time African champions face between six and eight World Cup matches and two in the Cup of Nations as the continent plays catch-up after 2020 schedules were severely affected by the coronavirus.

Qualifiers for the Olympics are permitted three over-age players in a tournament otherwise restricted to under-23 footballers and Salah tops the Egyptian wish list as they plan for Tokyo.

Here, AFP Sport outlines what lies ahead for African football with a new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president set to be…