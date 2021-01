The year 2021 has started on a good note for music superstar Dbanj and his wife, Didi Lineo, as they both celebrate the birth of their daughter. Taking to social media, he showered praise on his wife and the newborn baby girl. He wrote: As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms […]

The post Dbanj And Wife Welcome The Birth Of New Baby Girl appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper