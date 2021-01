Coronation Street actor Mark Eden has died at the age of 92 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. This has been confirmed by his agent according to The Mirror. He was best known for playing Alan Bradley in the ITV soap in the 80s and is survived by his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper