Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has granted pardon to 12 prisoners in the state to mark the beginning of 2021. This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Friday, in Kaduna. Adekeye said that the pardon was in exercise of the powers conferred […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper