Immigrants in US both hopeful and wary of Biden | The Guardian Nigeria News

Immigrants in the US await Joe Biden’s presidency with a mix of hope and wariness — he spells relief after four years of tough restrictions under Donald Trump, but he served as vice president under Barack Obama, whom many referred to as “the deporter in chief.”

On the surface, Biden is making the right noises.

Gabriela Hernandez, a 22-year-old who came to the US from El Salvador at age five with her mother, says she is “not too big of a fan” of the next president — but she is “pretty optimistic that this administration is going to try to work with us.”

For a start, Biden has promised a path to citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the US without authorization.

He also supports immigrant protection programs that Trump tried to kill off, such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which gave people brought to the US without papers as children protection from deportation and permission to work.

Instituted by Obama in 2012, DACA covers…