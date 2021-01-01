Man Utd players cannot ‘fake’ their way into team, says Solskjaer | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says players cannot “fake” their way into the Manchester United team, pointing to fierce competition for places and a stronger mentality as factors in their rise.

The Old Trafford giants will kick off against Aston Villa on Friday second in the Premier League, just three points behind leaders Liverpool and with a game in hand.

Solskjaer has so far been coy on talk about a push for a first Premier League crown since 2013 but was more forthcoming when it came to the advances made in his two years in the dugout.

The United boss said the players had grown mentally stronger since he had arrived in 2018.

“One, they’re two years older than when I came,” he said on Thursday….