



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reinstated that his administration will fulfill the five demands of the #EndSARS protesters. This is coming months after the EndSars protesters released their “five demands” to the government on October 11, which include disbanding the unit, but also releasing activists from jail, prosecuting poor police conduct, evaluating and retraining […]

The post We will fulfill #EndSars protesters five demands, says Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper