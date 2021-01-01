We’ll complete legislative actions on PIB, Electoral Act, says Senate President | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), amendment of the Electoral Act as well as Constitution review between January and December 2021.

Lawan stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents shortly after the signing of the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that efforts would be intensified by NASS to ensure the passage of the PIB before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

He stated that the issue of security would also receive serious legislative attention with a view to finding lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

He said, “In the National Assembly, we have three or four critical things to do from January.

“First of all, the Petroleum Industry Bill, the PIB which we intend to work so assiduously to ensure that we pass it within the first…