We’ll diversify Bayelsa Economy in 2021, create jobs – Diri | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Friday, said that his administration was bent on diversifying the state’s economy to reduce total dependence on federal allocations in 2021.

The governor made the remarks in his New Year Day broadcast tagged: “Message of Hope and Prosperity,” and said that alternative sources of improving the internally generated revenue would be explored.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, issued a statement on the broadcast to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

According to Diri, as a consequence of the well-conceived policies and estimates contained in the already passed 2021 “Budget of Growth”, we expect to witness accelerated development and progress across all strata of our lives, all things being equal.

“We will diversify our economy, create sustainable jobs to engage our youths and explore alternative sources of improving our internally generated revenue.

“If we look inwards,…