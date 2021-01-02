Eriya Onagoruwa: Women have mastered the art of putting up a smile to hide challenges | The Guardian Nigeria News



Eriye Onagoruwa is a creative writer, author, lawyer and financial literacy expert. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria branch). Her passion for women’s causes, especially financial literacy and investment, is the pedestal upon which she addresses some of the largest and most influential women clusters in Nigeria and across Africa. Her first novel, Dear Alaere, is a social commentary on Nigeria that captures a woman’s quest for the much-elusive work-life balance and societal acceptance in the commercial city of Lagos. In this interview with MARIA DIAMOND, she spoke on the challenges of career women and the need to strike a balance between work and family.

You’ve been involved in different women related causes, what really drives you?

I am not sure I set out consciously to go the “extra mile” for women’s causes, but I must say that I am passionate about women because so much is expected from us as mothers, wives and career women; a lot…