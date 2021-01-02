Fun seekers express disappointment over cancellation of activities at National Theatre | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some fun seekers have expressed disappointment over the cancellation of film shows and other activities at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, due to the second wave of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the fun seekers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, urged the management to inform the public of the cancellation for the sake of fun seekers who reside far away.

They also appealed to the management of the theatre to upgrade the facilities in the complex to bring them up-to-date.

Mr Akeem Akanbi, an educationist, who has been patronising the theatre for years, said he was surprised to meet the place quiet, adding that the development would discourage many families from patronising the facility in future.

“I was surprised when everywhere was quiet because I had thought there was going to be a lot of activities for the new year which made me to bring my family.

“I am not really happy. I had planned to spend the…