



The Director General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and former House of Reps Member, Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor has said she would be seeking redress against a journalist and her nephew, Mr. Sunday Odiaka for defamation of character. The politician popularly called Ada Anioma, made this revelation while giving her own side of […]

The post I did not slap any woman, says Delta politician, Mrakpor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper