Nigerians defy COVID-19 protocols at New Year celebrations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Huge Attendance At Crossover Services, Street Parties Amid Curfew

Worshipers Express Fear, Say Gatherings Unsafe

Taskforce Rates Churches High On COVID-19 Protocols In FCT

It was an unusual cross-over night in the country, as Nigerians bid 2020 goodbye with uncommon and uninterrupted display of fireworks, dancing and shouts of “Happy New Year” at midnight to mark end of the year, which many have described as a turbulent and horrifying.

Anxiety and uncertainty had pervaded the air in the last few days, as the Federal Government warned that there won’t be any crossover service for the incoming New Year, insisting on strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety guidelines, including ban on large gatherings, wearing of facemasks, keeping physical distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitisers.

The Guardian learnt that these safety guidelines were largely…