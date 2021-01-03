2021: CLO tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged Nigerians to strive towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, ravaging all sectors of the country in 2021.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday on areas Nigerians needed to focus on in 2021.

Ezekwueme called on Nigerians to use the New Year to collectively resolve more than ever before to stop escalation of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 pandemic remains the greatest threat to humanity, our health and socio-economic wellbeing as individuals and a nation.

“However, we can battle it through strict observation of prevention protocols and maintaining optimal hygiene,’’ he said.

The CLO boss also called on leaders across the country to work towards tackling challenges facing the country in 2021.

“It is existential reality that with a gun you can kill a terrorist; but with education and skill acquisition you can kill terrorism…