Gov Fayemi signs into law Ekiti sports development trust fund bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Kayode Fayemi has signed into law, the Ekiti State Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) Bill, which seeks to promote sports, attract sponsorship and be an employment generating sector for youths.

Mr Ayodeji Samo, the General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council, who made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, added that the fund would bring more development to the sports sector, when implemented .

“With the fund in place, there would be Public-Private partnership in the sponsorship of sporting activities and make the sector a priority of government in terms of funding .

” SDTF is strategic for the development of sports. Now that white collar jobs are not in place, there would be need for us to develop the sports sector to help in generating employments for our youths and build their skills to be able to compete locally, nationally and internationally”, Sami quoted Gov. Fayemi, in the statement, as…