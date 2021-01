Former France coach Philippe Saint-Andre on Sunday took over as head coach of Montpellier after the Top 14 club sacked Xavier Garbajosa. Saint-Andre had been brought in as director of rugby, but Garbajosa was sacked as sporting manager in the wake of Montpellier’s 16-9 defeat by Toulouse on Saturday. “After a detailed analysis of our […]

The post Montpellier sack Garbajosa, promote Saint-Andre appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper