Nicki Minaj Shares First-Ever Public Photos Of Her Baby SonGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nicki Minaj has shared photos of her baby son for the first time.

The rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty welcome a baby boy in September last year.

Nicki Minaj kicked off the new year by posting cute images of her son on her Instagram page. The baby’s name has not been revealed but is only referred to by the nickname “Papa bear”.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏,” she wrote.

“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Minaj, 37, first confirmed she was pregnant in July in an Instagram post in which she shared a set of pictures of her baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly,…