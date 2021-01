Beyoncé has shared an intimate peek into the highs and lows of her life over the past year. The highest of highs? Extremely rare footage of the superstar entertainer’s three children, daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with husband Jay-Z. In the four-minute video posted on Instagram recapping a year like […]

The post Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse Of Rumi And Sir Carter In Video appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper